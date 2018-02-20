EU to be 'intransigent' on Embraco - Calenda

European Union competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has vowed to be "intransigent" on Whirlpool unit Embraco's plan to move Italian jobs to Slovakia, Italy's industry Minister Carlo Calenda said after meeting Vestager on Tuesday.

"She assured me that the Commission is very intransigent in assessing cases brought to their attention where there is a problem of the misuse of structural funds, or worse, State aid to attract (business) by countries that are part of the EU," he said.

Calenda on Monday called Embraco's management "scum" and said he would not meet with them again after the company refused to reinstate 497 workers at his Riva di Chieri plant near the northwest city of Turin.

The US-owned fridge compressor manufacturer last month announced its decision to close its factory in northwest Italy with the loss of some 500 jobs and an expected switch of production to its plant in Slovakia.