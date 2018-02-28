Italy needs a financial strategy to fight unfair competition - Gentiloni

As the government grapples with US-owned electrical appliances firm Embraco's decision to shift production to Slovakia and close its factory in Italy with the loss of 497 jobs, premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday urged an economic strategy to stop unfair competition and protect Italian workers.

"The Embraco case has been talked about a lot in recent days," Gentiloni said at an event in Bologna to present a preliminary agreement to give greater autonomy to the surrounding Emilia-Romagna region.

"But I believe that a major country like Italy must equip itself with the ability to support a financial strategy that prevents forms of unfair competition and protects jobs here," Gentiloni said.

The Italian government is lobbying Brussels over the case of Embraco - a Brazilian fridge-compressor maker controlled by American domestic-appliance group Whirlpool.

Italy's economic development minister Carlo Calenda said on Monday the government is open to offers for Embraco's plant in Riva di Chieri near Turin and will present these to trade unions.

Calenda has also taken up the Embraco case with the European Commission to see if Slovakia has breached European Union state aid rules and if Rome can intervene to save the Riva di Chieri factory near Turin without breaching those same rules.