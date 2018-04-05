Ship built by Italy's Fincantieri delivered to Norway

An oceanographic icebreaker which will operate in polar waters and which was built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for Norway's Institute of Marine Research was delivered "in recent days" to the Vard Langsten yard, Fincantieri said on Thursday.

The 'Kronprins Haakon' was built at Fincantieri’s Integrated shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano in northwest Italy before sailing to Norway to perform final tests and to prepare for delivery, Fincantieri stated.

The icebreaker is "an important technical result" for Fincantieri, the state-run company said.

Its sensors and the equipment represent state-of-the-art technology and guarantee very high flexibility in performing different scientific tasks including geology, geophysics, chemistry and seismology studies.

"The vessel will carry out missions on a global scale and will be used to study the modalities and consequences of climate change in the Arctic environment," Fincantieri said.

With a gross tonnage of 9,000 tons, a length of 100 meters long, a width of 21 metres and a speed up to 15 knots, the ship is able to move independently through ice up to a metre thick, Fincantieri said.

The ship's design ensures minimum environmental impact and reduced radiation of noise underwater to allow the study of fish and marine mammals. And it will be able to carry out oceanographic and hydrographic research activities in any area of operation.

The 'Kronprins Haakon' can accommodate 55 research personnel, students and crew in 38 cabins and is fitted out with the highest standards of comfort for passenger ships, according to Fincantieri.

At hangar at the ship's bow can fit two helicopters and it is equipped with complex instrumentation able to investigate the morphology and geology of the seabed, Fincantieri stated.

The IMR is the Norwegian governmental body responsible for oceanographic research and fishing.