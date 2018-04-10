Air France-KLM tip-lipped on possible Alitalia tie-up

Air France-KLM Group on Tuesday refused to comment on a rumoured indication of interest in bidding for Italy's ailing flagship carrier Alitalia, which the government is trying to sell.

"We are not saying anything," an Air France-KLM spokesman told Adnkronos news agency. The airline used to own 25 percent of Alitalia.

Alitalia's bankruptcy commissioners are working towards an April 30 deadline to assess offers for the airline, which has rarely made a profit in its 70-year history. It entered administration last year after workers rejected a rescue plan involving job and salary cuts.