Italian fashion showcased in Seoul

South Korea's foreign trade agency has launched a year-long Italian fashion show in the capital Seoul with support from the Italian embassy and Italy's economic development ministry, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The Viva Italia men's fashion show is taking place through April 2019 at the upscale Galleria Department Store in Seoul, owned by the Hanwha Group.

It is the first event of this kind to be organised in Seoul and aims to showcase a wide selection of the most successful Italian brands in the world, the foreign ministry said.

The fashion and luxury sector is the major driver of trade ties between Italy and South Korea. Together with furnishings, the sector makes up over 30 percent of Italian exports to the Asian country.