415609
Home . AKI English . Business . Gentiloni visits Vinitaly trade fair

Gentiloni visits Vinitaly trade fair

BUSINESS
Gentiloni visits Vinitaly trade fair

Pubblicato il: 16/04/2018 11:43

Italy's premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday attended Vinitaly - the worlds' largest wine fair - in Verona during a visit to the northeast ahead of regional elections later this month, Gentiloni's office said.

Gentiloni was later due to visit a cancer research centre in Aviano in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region and to address a public debate together with the Democratic Party's candidate for regional governor, ergio Bolzonello, according to Gentiloni's office.

TAG: Gentiloni, Vinitaly, regional elections, Bolzonello
Commenti
Per scrivere un commento è necessario registrarsi ed accedere: ACCEDI oppure REGISTRATI
 