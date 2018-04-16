Gentiloni visits Vinitaly trade fair

Italy's premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday attended Vinitaly - the worlds' largest wine fair - in Verona during a visit to the northeast ahead of regional elections later this month, Gentiloni's office said.

Gentiloni was later due to visit a cancer research centre in Aviano in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region and to address a public debate together with the Democratic Party's candidate for regional governor, ergio Bolzonello, according to Gentiloni's office.