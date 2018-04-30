Italy wine fair focuses on South Korea

Photo: Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post)

Italy focused on the South Korean wine market and supported the participation of Italian companies in the 16th Edition of Seoul International Wines & Spirits Expo, the most important wine event in the country, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Promoting wine is one of the major priorities for the Italian Embassy, ICE and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, the ministry stated.

Seventeen Italian companies from 10 regions were showcased at fair held in the Expo's 180 sqmt pavilion. It was organised by the Italian Embassy in South Korea and Italy's Trade Agency - ICE and ran from 26 to 28 April.

"Italy's wealth of grape varieties and designations of origin makes its offer stand out when compared to other countries [selling] in South Korea," Italian Ambassador to Seoul, Marco della Seta, told Italian exhibitors.

The fair was attended by many wine producers interested in a market where Italy has recorded a substantial growth since last year. Exports have risen 10.8%, making Italy the third largest exporter by market share, with 14.3%, behind France, 32.3% and Chile with 19.1%.