Film screened at trade fair to promote Italian wine in US

A short film entitled 'Italian Wine - Taste the Passion' was screened during the recent Vinitaly trade fair as part of a new communications campaign to promote Italian wine in the United States and China, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The campaign is promoted by the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), the Federvini, Unione Italiana Vini, and Federcoc associations and is based on market research recently carried out in the US and China, the ministry stated.

"It is designed to affirm an exclusive and aspirational positioning of Italian wine, enhancing its quality, uniqueness, authenticity and tradition," said the ministry.

"These characteristics represent the culture, territory and lifestyle that breed them, and which embody the excellence of Italian products."

The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scFiHHPvmXU the ministry said.

The campaign will reach China in the second half of the year.