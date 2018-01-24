Rome hosts conference on anti-Semitism in OSCE countries

A conference looking at anti-Semitism in the 57-nation Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe will be held at the Italian foreign ministry in Rome next week.

The conference taking place on 29 January will focus on the responsibility of states, institutions and individuals in fighting anti-Semitism within OSCE. It will contain a plenary session and four panel discussions.

The role of law makers and civil servants, religion and anti-Semitism, the challenge of digital platforms and the role of educators and sports are the panel discussion topics, The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism (ISGP) said on its webiste.

The conference will inaugurate an exhibition curated by staff from the foreign ministry's historical archive, the Yad Vashem Centre World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, the Shoah Museum in Rome, the National Museum of Italian Hebraism in Ferrara and the Babylonian Talmud Translation Project.

OSCE chairman, Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano, and the president of Italy's Union of Jewish Communities, Noemi Di Segni, will on Friday give a briefing for journalists on the upcoming conference.