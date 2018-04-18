UN condemns photoreporter's killing in Yemen

Washington Post photo by Kareem Fahim

The head of the United Nations culture body UNESCO deplored the killing of news photographer and camera operator Abdullah al-Qadry in Yemen last week and urged measures to protect media workers in the war-wracked country.

“I condemn the killing of Abdullah al-Qadry,” said Audrey Azoulay.

"Journalists provide people with information that can prove absolutely vital in times of conflict and insecurity. It is the responsibility of all parties to a conflict to respect the civilian status of media workers and protect them in line with the Geneva Conventions.”

Qadry had worked for privately owned Belquees TV and for French news agency Agence France-Presse.

Belqees TV said Qadry died from injuries sustained in what it said was a Houthi missile strike on Friday that hit a car carrying journalists in Yemen's central al-Bayda province. Medical sources confirmed Qadry's death in the attack, in which a correspondent of another Yemeni TV station was reportedly injured.