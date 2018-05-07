Gentiloni pays tribute to late Italian film director Ermanno Olmi

Gentiloni and other top Italian officials on Monday lauded award-winning film director Ermanno Olmi, calling his death a great loss for Italian culture.

"With Ermanno Olmi we have lost a master of cinema and a great example of culture and of how to live life," Gentiloni tweeted.

"His magical take on things told us about the roots for our country and made us understand them," the tweet added.

Olmi died in hospital in Asiago, near Vincenza at the age of 86 after a long illness. He won the Palme d'Or for his neorealist masterpiece the Tree of Wooden Clogs (1978). His 1988 adaptation of Joseph Roth’s novella The Legend of the Holy Drinker won him the top prize in Venice as well as best film at Italy’s version of the Oscars - the David di Donatello awards.

Olmi was "a giant, one of the greatest masters of Italian cinema," said culture minister Dario Franceschini.

"The death of Ermanno Olmi is a grave loss to Italian culture," Italy's Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati said in a statement.

The statement called Olmi "a filmmaker of extraordinary talent" and "a genius of sensitivity" who had "poetic vision".

Olmi received a lifetime achievement Honorary Golden Lion at the 2008 Venice film festival.

He was born in Bergamo in the northern Lombardy region in 1931.