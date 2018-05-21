Italian director's documentary to be screened in Addis Ababa
CULTURE-AND-MEDIA
Pubblicato il: 21/05/2018 17:48
Italian filmmaker Jacopo Quadri's documentary 'Lorello e Brunello' will be screened in the Ethiopian capital Addis Abbaba on 30 May as part of an Italian film festival, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The screening will be followed by a discussion of the documentary in which Quadri will take part, the ministry stated.
