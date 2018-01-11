Macron lauds Gentiloni's leadership

France's president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday praised Italy's prime minister Paolo Gentiloni and said that Europe was "very fortunate"to have him among its leaders.

"Europe has been very fortunate to have Gentiloni in this role," Macron told journalists at a press conference after a meeting in Rome on Thursday with Gentiloni, who Italians consider most trustworthy politician, according to opinion polls.

"Italy is entering the run-up to elections and I would like to stress how happy I have been to work with Gentiloni," Macron said, referring to upcoming national elections on 4 March.

"But it's up to the Italian people to express themselves (at the ballot box)," he said.

Macron lauded Gentiloni's actions in Italy and Europe, especially during Italy's G7 presidency and membership of the United Nations Security Council in 2017, saying they had "enabled a new dynamic at European level".

"We were able to go forward in difficult times," Macron stated.