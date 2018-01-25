Italy appoints new ambassador to France

The government has appointed Teresa Castaldo as Italy's new ambassador to France, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Castaldo replaces Giandomenico Magliano and previously served as Italy's ambassador to Argentina.

She graduated in political science at the University of Naples 'L'Orientale' in 1979 and completed her studies at the elite Ecole nationale d'administration in Paris.

Castaldo worked for several years in Italy's energy company ENI's international relations directorate before embarking on her diplomatic career in 1986.