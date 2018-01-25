Sarraj pledges $5m for Libya Stabilisation Fund

Photo: AFP

Libya's United Nations backed premier Fayez al-Sarraj on Thursday announced five million dollars for the Libya Stabilisation Fund aimed at providing basic services to the conflict-hit population.

The LSF was founded by Libya's Presidential Council in April 2016 in cooperation with the UNSMIL and the UNDP to bring together national contributions and international donors.

UNSMIL - the UN mission in Libya - has announced a 313 million dollar essential aid plan for 2018.

Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Qatar, Norway and Switzerland have pledged a total of almost 20 million dollars to the LSF, according to the Libya Observer.