Libya a haven for criminal gangs, terror networks says African Union

Criminal gangs and terror networks like the Islamic State jihadist group are thriving amid the chaos of conflict wracked-Libya, the African Union's peace and security commissioner Smail Chergui said on Monday.

"Libya is becoming a hideout for IS terrorists defeated in the Middle East with the Libyan crisis emboldening those engaged in arms trafficking, drug smuggling and human trafficking," said Chergui.

Speaking on the second day of session of the 30th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Abeba, Chergui said Libya's protracted political crisis is having a ripple effect on the African continent.

He also deplored reports of African migrants being enslaved by criminal networks in Libya and said these reports made it even more urgent to end the turmoil and strife in the country.

But Chergui said Libya should not "rush" to hold polls in the North African country.

“We (AU member countries) are saying that we should not rush for elections. We have to prepare solid ground for peaceful and credible elections so that the results will be respected by all the parties,” he stated.