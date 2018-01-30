Syria peace conference backs territorial integrity, democracy

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad

Participants at a peace conference held in Russia urged respect for Syria’s territorial unity and said the Syrian people alone should decide their form of government, according to a final statement.

“No part of the national territory would be abandoned. The Syrian people remain committed to the restoration of the Occupied Golan by all legal means in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the international law,” according to the statement carried by Syria's state-run Sana news agency.

The statement said the participants had agreed on “basic principles” deemed essential for saving Syria after nearly seven years of civil war.

Syria is fully committed to its national sovereignty and the Syrian people's right to decide the future of their own country through democratic means without any pressure or external intervention, Sana quoted the statement as saying.

The statement made no mention of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad or his future role.

Many opposition groups including the main Syrian opposition body - the High Negotiation Committee - boycotted Tuesday's talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, called the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue.

The congress was sponsored by Assad's key ally Russia and by Iran and Turkey. Its organisers intended to bring together Syrians of all stripes to hammer out a post-war constitution.

Ankara also blocked the participation of the main Kurdish group, which itself said it would not attend the congress in protest at the deadly Turkish offensive launched this month against the enclave of Afrin in northwest Syria.

Russia said it invited 1,6000 representatives to the conference. It was not immediately clear how many actually attended.