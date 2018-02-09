Italy has always exchanged views with the world says PM
POLITICS
Pubblicato il: 09/02/2018 17:55
Italy has always engaged in dialogue with the rest of the world, while preserving a strong identity, prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.
"Italy must never lose the ability to connect its roots and identity to the rest of the world," he said during a visit to the eastern Italian town of Ascoli Piceno.
"We have never viewed our identities as closed ones that do not engage in dialogue with the rest of the world."
