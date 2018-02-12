Italy's new envoy to Argentina takes up his post

Career diplomat Giuseppe Manzo is Italy's new ambassador to Argentina after his appointment was approved by its authorities, the Italian embassy in Buenos Aires said on Monday.

The 50-year-old Neapolitan takes up his post in Buenos Aires after arriving from Belgrade, where he had served as Italy's envoy to Serbia since 2013, the embassy said.

Manzo was previously posted to Washington, New York and Tirana and is the author of several books and articles on the role of the media in fighting terrorism, on communications and the United Nations, and on human rights.