Tough new phase starting in battle against IS - Pinotti

A new and "challenging" stage is beginning in the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group, Italy's defence minister Roberta Pinotti said on Tuesday.

"A new and challenging phase is starting that will require different but no less demanding efforts," Pinotti told a meeting in Rome of defence ministers from the US-led coalition against IS.

"It is the time for reflection and political and strategic review of the future of our fight against jihadist terrorism," Pinotti went on.

"IS has been routed from its territory but its deadly ideology has not been vanquished," she said.

Pinotti and US defence secretary James Mattis were among 15 defence ministers attending Tuesday's summit focused on foreign fighters and the reconstruction of areas of Iraq and Syria formerly under IS control.