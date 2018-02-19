OCSE deplores Dagestan terror attacks

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Monday condemned the gun attack outside a church in Russia's volatile republic of Dagestan, in which five women died. The Islamic State jihadist group claimed the attack.

"The targeting of innocent civilians in indiscriminate acts of violence is unacceptable and never justified, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and OSCE chairman and Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano stated.

Greminger and Alfano offered their condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms these attacks on innocent people in a place of worship as an attempt to instil fear in our societies and sow divisions between communities,” said Alfano in the statement.

“We renew the full support as OSCE chairman to the Russian Federation in the wake of this heinous act, and vow to increase international co-operation within OSCE to counter all forms of violent extremism and terrorism.

Alfano said he expressed his condolences by phone to the Russia's deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

“This is a senseless and abhorrent act of violence. OSCE participating states and partners will not be intimidated by such attacks," said Greminger.

OSCE would step up its efforts to tackle terrorism including a range of approaches "to stop violent ideas from taking root in the minds of young people,” Greminger said.