No end to migration any time soon says PM

Migration is "highly unlikely" to cease in coming decades and must be wrested from the grip of criminal trafficking gangs and brought under the control of host countries, Italy's premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.

"Everyone can promise what they like, especially in an electoral campaign, but it is highly unlikely that migration can be eliminated," Gentiloni said, referring to pledges by rightwing politicians.

In 20 years time, Nigeria will have the same population as the European Union, Gentiloni warned.

"The challenge is to transform migration from a phenomenon that is completely unmanaged or run by criminal gangs, to wipe out these gangs and to shape migratory flows to the needs of our societies."

"Italy has shown a way forward and this has been recognised at European level," Gentiloni said.