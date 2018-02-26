Alfano to meet Serbian and Albanian counterparts in Belgrade

Angelino Alfano, will on Tuesday head to Belgrade to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of Italy, Serbia and Albania, his ministry said in a statement.

The talks with Serbia's foreign minister Ivica Dacic and Albanian foreign minister Ditmir Bushati will be held at Villa Mir, the official presidential residence, the statement said.

Before the trilateral talks, Alfano, who is the current chairman-in-office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe will meet with OSCE's mission chief in Belgrade, the Italian diplomat Andrea Orizio, said the foreign ministry.

The Italian delegation will then move on to Villa Mir, where the meeting will open with the customary group photo. Alfano, Dacic and Bushati will hold a joint press conference after their talks, according to the foreign ministry.

Alfano and Dacic later due to sign a medical cooperation accord after Tuesday's tripartite meeting. The organ donation and transplant agreement involves Serbia's health ministry's biomedicine department and Italy's national transplant centre, the foreign ministry said

Alfano is also slated to held bilateral talks in Belgrade with Dacic and with Serbia's prime minister Ana Brnabic, the foreign ministry stated

Before ending his visit, Alfano will open an exhibition at the Italian Cultural Institute of Belgrade entitled 'Naked Masks: Pirandello in Serbia' and at the inauguration will meet teachers and students of Italian in Serbia, the ministry said.

Alfano had been due to make the one-day trip to Belgrade on 9 January but the visit was cancelled.