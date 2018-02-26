Rome to host Mediterranean dialogue summit in November

Italy's foreign ministry

The fourth annual Mediterranean Dialogues summit will be held in Rome from 22-24 November and will aim to hammer out a "positive" blueprint for the region, the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) said on Monday.

ISPI and Italy's foreign ministry are promoting the high-level meeting which seeks to draft a "positive agenda for the Mediterranean by stimulating debate and promoting new ideas, rethinking traditional approaches and addressing shared challenges at both the regional and the international level," ISPI said.

The summit will focus on four main areas: shared prosperity and the role that business leaders and civil society can play to build regional prosperity and political stability; shared security to fight terrorism and prevent conflict; migration including legal channels for asylum-seeker and immigrants; and civil society and culture, according to ISPI.

A total 800 political, business and cultural leaders, 80 Think Tanks and international institutions from 56 countries attended the Mediterranean Dialogues Forum in Rome from 30 November to 2 December 2017.