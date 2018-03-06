Italy can bounce back says Salvini

Italy will be able to "fly high once again" far-right League leader and aspiring premier Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday after his party performed strongly in national elections at the weekend.

"Friends, thanks to you Italy can fly high once again. I promise we will do our level best," Salvini tweeted.

"How satisfying it is my friends to see that the League's ideas are talking root in all the regions of our country. And it's just the beginning! Italians first!" Salvini wrote in a second tweet.

Although no party won a majority of parliamentary seats, the League (formerly the Northern League) and the populist Five Star Movement each claimed on Monday they had the right to govern after getting 17.4 percent and 32.6 percent of votes respectively.

The centre-right alliance, which includes the League, got 37 percent of Sunday's vote - far ahead of the centre-left alliance's 24 percent - but fell short of winning a ruling majority.

The League, more than quadrupled its share of ballots compared with Italy's previous national elections in 2013 as populist parties rode a tide of voter anger over the economy and immigration.