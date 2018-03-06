'United' centre-right offers Italy hope says Salvini

The centre-right is "united", is "the leading coalition" and "the hope for Italy", Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League, said on Tuesday.

The centre-right alliance got the biggest share of the vote in Italy's national election on Sunday - 37 percent - and the League was its strongest performing party.

The League and the populist Five Star Movement each claimed on Monday they had the right to govern after they won 17.4 percent and 32.6 percent of votes respectively.

The anti-migrant, eurosceptic League (formerly the Northern League) more than quadrupled its share of ballots since Italy last national polls in 2013 and for the first time overtook Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party.

But as no party or alliance won a ruling majority in Sunday's election, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella has the task in the next month of naming someone to try to form a government from the hung parliament.