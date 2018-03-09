EU financial instruments meeting to be held in Rome
POLITICS
Pubblicato il: 09/03/2018 11:52
The Italian foreign ministry will on Monday in Rome host a conference on financial instruments in the context of European Union enlargement and neighbourhood policy, the ministry said.
Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano and EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn will open the meeting, which has been organised in three panel discussions.
Deputy foreign minister Vincenzo Amendola will make the meeting's closing remarks, the ministry stated.
Commenti
Per scrivere un commento è necessario registrarsi ed accedere: ACCEDI oppure REGISTRATI