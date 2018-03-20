Five-Star vows to govern on behalf of citizens, wipe out social injustice

Luigi Di Maio, leader of the grassroots anti-establishment Five-Star Movement - the largest party in the new parliament - on Tuesday pledged to govern Italy and bring social justice to the country.

"Our time in opposition is over and the era of Five-Star government is beginning: we will be up to this challenge and will show that politics can be done differently," Di Maio wrote on Facebook.

"We will use our numerical strength and power to do what citizens have been asking us to do for some time, starting with eliminating injustice and introducing social equality - first of all with the budget."

Five Star, which won nearly one-third of votes, the biggest share of any party in Italy's 4 March national election, and the far-right League, leader of the winning centre-right coalition, are claiming the right to try and form a coalition government.

The 4 March election produced a hung parliament with no party or alliance winning a majority of seats.