Tajani wins Carlo V award for services to EU

Photo: AFP

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, has won the twelfth edition of the European award Carlo V, for his 25 years of service to the European Union, the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

Tajani was awarded the prize for "a political career lasting almost 25 years, dedicated to the European Union and its institutions as guarantors of peace, democracy, human rights, equality solidarity and the values ​​that they represent," the parliament stated.

Tajani has served as president of the European Parliament since January 2017. Previously he served as one of the fourteen vice-presidents of the European Parliament from 2014 to 2016, European commissioner for industry and entrepreneurship, vice-president of the European Commission from 2010 to 2014 and European Commissioner for Transport from 2008 to 2010.

He was first elected to the European parliament in 2004 for the conservative Forza Italian party of former Italian premier Silvio Berluconi and was re-elected in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.