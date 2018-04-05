Forza Italia 'won't be humiliated' says Tajani

European Parliament president and member of Italy's conservative Forza Italia said on Thursday the party "won't be humiliated by anyone" after the populist Five-Star Movement - the country's biggest party - vowed to shun Forza Italia as a coalition partner.

"We are not prepared to be humiliated by anyone," Tajani told Italian public broadcaster Rai 3's 'White Paper' programme.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio has ruled out governing with Forza Italia due to its leader Silvio Berlusconi's conviction for tax fraud and other legal woes, and has urged the far-right League party to ditch its alliance with Forza Italia and enter a coalition with Five-Star.

Asked if he would become deputy leader of Forza Italia, Tajani replied: "No one has spoken to me about this."

"The party's presidential committee will decide," Tajani said.