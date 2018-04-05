New round of government consultations next week says Mattarella

Italy's head of state Sergio Mattarella announced on Friday he will hold a second round of formal consultations on a new government next week after two days of meetings with political leaders failed to end the current political deadlock.

"Next week I will begin a fresh round of consultations to listen to the views of the parties to see if any possibility emerges, which today has not been apparent," Mattarella said, without setting specific dates.

National elections on 4 March led to a hung parliament with a centre-right bloc including the rightwing League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia as the largest group, while the populist Five-Star Movement is the biggest party. The centre-left Democratic Party came third in the polls.

No political force has a ruling majority, meaning fresh elections loom in a matter of months unless a coalition government can be put together.

The Democratic Party has vowed to go into opposition after its worst-ever election result, while Five-Star says it won't govern with Forza Italia due to Berlusconi's tax fraud conviction, and parties in the centre-right are split on their priorities.

Five-Star wants to forge a German-style coalition pact with either the League or the Democratic Party and its leader Luigi Di Maio has so far insisted that he should head any government.

The complex web of apparently irreconcilable demands have complicated Mattarella's task and his advisers have warned that it could take many weeks to find a solution.