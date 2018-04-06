Italian govt welcomes photoreporter's release from Serbian jail

Italy's foreign ministry

Italy's foreign ministry on Friday welcomed the release of photojournalist Mauro Donato from prison in Serbia, three weeks after his arrest.

The ministry said it expressed "great satisfaction" at Donato's release.

"The continuous efforts to sensitise Serbian authorities by the Italian foreign ministry and embassy, both in Belgrade and Rome, led to the release of the Italian citizen," the ministry stated.

Donato was freed on Thursday after being detained on 16 March in Serbia allegedly for violently robbing three Afghan migrants during an assignment to report on the condition of migrants.

The Afghans withdrew their accusations against him but Donato's incarceration continued.

Donato told a news conference in Rome on Friday that his 21 days in a Serbian jail had been "hell" and he had been made to sign a statement in Cyrillic script that he could not even read.

"I felt a profound sense of alienation in prison," he told reporters.

""I didn't even know why I was in jail."

Donato's lawyer Alessandra Ballerini said she was still working on the case as the Serbian investigation has not been closed.

The Italian embassy provided daily consular assistance to Donato, visiting him regularly during the entire period of detention in Serbia, the foreign ministry said.

Donato denies the charges made against him.