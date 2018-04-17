Assad should not be toppled by military force - Italy

Italy opposes the ousting of Syria's authoritarian president Bashar al-Assad in a military operation, prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

"We have made it clear to our allies that we oppose a military escalation and that it is impossible to end the conflict just by removing the dictator Assad through force," Gentiloni told lawmakers.

Italy earlier voiced support for the targeted strikes on Saturday by the United States, Britain and France against three Syrian government sites after an alleged chemical attack on the rebel enclave of Douma on 7 April that killed dozens.