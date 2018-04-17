Gentiloni urges Italy to show 'responsibility'

Italian politicians, businesses and citizens need to commit to the reforms of recent years and show "responsibility", Italy's prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

"Italy has been following an important path in these past years and must not stray from it," Gentiloni said as he opened a furniture fair in the northern city of Rho.

"We need political responsibility on the part of those who govern, but also from businesses and citizens."

Gentiloni's remarks came amid continuing political stalemate since Italy's inconclusive 4 March election produced a hung parliament.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella has also appealed for responsibility after two rounds of talks he held with political leaders this month failed to produce a workable coalition government.