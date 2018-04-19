Parliament speaker meets Italian ambassador to US

Roberto Fico

Italy's lower house of parliament speaker Roberto Fico on Thursday met Italy's ambassador to Washington Armando Varricchio at the parliament building in Rome, according to a press statement.

The press statement did not elaborate on the meeting.

Fico belongs to the populist Five-Star Movement which became Italy's largest parliamentary party after the inconclusive 4 March national election. Five-Star's leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday held talks with Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati to explore the scope for a deal on a coalition government with the centre-right alliance.