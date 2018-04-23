UN World Food Programme chief to attend Syria donor conference

Photo by Sebastian Meyer for The Washington Post

The United Nations World Food Programme's director David Beasley will join ministers and organisations from over 85 countries at a donor conference on Syria in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday, WFP said in a statement on Monday.

“Seven years of war have pushed millions of people into poverty and hunger,” Beasley said.

“So that these people in Syria and in neighbouring countries get the food, cash and livelihoods assistance they so desperately need, we must get more funding,” he added.

The 'Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region' is being hosted by the European Union and the UN.

Over 13 million Syrians are now in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 5 million Syrian refugees have fled the country since the devastating conflict began in 2011, according to the EU.

The EU hopes the conference will offer Iran, Russia and Turkey - key powers which have direct military involvement in the Syrian war - the chance to help renew peace efforts and to support a lasting ceasefire to allow aid access and medical evacuations.

The UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, who met Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday, is also expected to attend the conference.

The conference hopes to raise more than 6 billion dollars - similar to the amount raised last year.