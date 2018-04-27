Berlusconi remains centre-right leader claims Tajani

Billionaire media mogul and former Italian premier is still the leader of the centre-right alliance because he the only politician able to unite its forces, European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"If the European Court allows it, Berlusconi will certainly stand as Forza Italia leader and as leader of the centre-right," Tajani told public broacaster Rai's Radio' Anch'io programme.

"I have nothing against (far-right League leader Matteo) Salvini, who got more votes in the election, making him the centre-right's candidate for premier," continued Tajani, who is a member of Forza Italia.

"We recognised him and we keep the pacts we make. But I am doubtful that the leadership of the centre-right has changed."

Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party got less than 14 percent of votes in Italy's inconclusive 4 March national election that saw strong gains by populist parties including the League, which won 18 percent of ballots - over four times more than in the 2103 general election.

Berlusconi, 81, was ejected from parliament and barred from holding office for six years following his 2013 conviction for tax fraud.

In November last year, Berlusconi lodged an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights against his ban from holding office.