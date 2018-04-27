Five-Star must shun League, accept Democratic Party reforms says Rosato

For the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to govern with the populist Five-Star Movement it must reject its rightist League party ally and accept the reforms of the past five years, one of the PD's founders, Ettore Rosato said on Friday

"There are due preconditions for negotiations with Five-Star, fist that they must consider at an end their dialogue with the League," Rosati told public broadcaster Rai's Carta Bianca programme.

"Second, that they view the reforms carried out by the PD as positive for the country," said Rosati, who is deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament.

The PD announced earlier this week that its leadership will on 3 May ponder a possible tie-up with Five-Star, Italy's largest party after the inconclusive 4 March national election that led to a hung parliament.

The PD whose centre-left coalition came third in the vote, has enough lawmakers to play kingmaker in a coalition government with Five-Star. It had ruled Italy from 2013.