Italian lawmaker urges govt to quiz UK ambassador over Alfie

Senator Domenico Scilipoti Isgro on Friday urged Italy's government to summon the British ambassador over the case of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans, saying the 23-month-old child must be allowed to travel to Rome from the UK for care.

"Great Britain must not allow Alfie to die and must let him receive treatment in Rome," said Scilipoti Isgro, who is a member of the conservative Forza Italia party.

"British authorities should respect the sacredness of human life from conception to natural death," Scilipoti Isgro stated.

"They should allow the immediate transfer to Rome of the little fellow from Liverpool. In this way they can avoid being guilty of committing a crime against an Italian citizen."

The Italian government earlier this week granted Alfie Italian citizenship and lined up a transportation plan to fly him to Rome from hospital in Liverpool after the pontiff intervened in his case and met the boy's father in Rome.

However a UK High Court judge has ruled against Alfie's transfer to Italy.

Alfie has been at the northwest English city of Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital since December 2016 and has a rare undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition. He has been described as being in a "semi-vegetative" state.

Hospital doctors say Alfie has irreversible brain damage and cannot recover so keeping him on ventilator is not in "his best interests".

Further treatment is not only "futile" but also "unkind and inhumane" according to the doctors - evidence accepted by several UK High Court judges. Alfie's life-support was withdrawn by hospital doctors on Monday in accordance with a High Court ruling in February.

In an interview with Vatican Radio last week, the director of the Vatican-run Bambin Gesu children's hospital in Rome,Mariella Enoc, said Pope Francis had asked her to do "the impossible and whatever possible" to get Alfie there for treatment.

Enoc admitted in the interview that the journey by plane could be risky for the child and said that Bambin Gesu doctors wanted "at the least" to keep Alfie alive while they tried to diagnose his condition.