EU budget blueprint 'excellent starting-point' says Alfano

The European Union executive's 1.28 trillion euro budget plan for the period 2021-2027 is an "excellent starting point" for negotiations, Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano said in a statement on Friday.

"The proposals the EU Commission put forward yesterday provide an excellent starting point for the discussions we will hold in the next few months with other EU member states and institutions," said Alfano.

"Our goal will be to approve a multi-annual financial framework as a strategic tool to address the priorities of the European Union."

The Commission's seven-year budget plan went beyond the “psychological threshold” of 1 percent of EU gross domestic product, he noted.

He praised the budget blueprint for "supporting Italy’s demands for the EU to have a genuine common migration policy" and cited as "pressing issues" the migration crisis, security, common defence, innovation, social and territorial cohesion and support for quality agriculture.

"These are all common priorities the EU must pursue by pooling its resources and energies, to address EU citizens’ concerns and regain their trust, Alfano said.

The seven-year budget plan unveiled on Wednesday urges big increases for education and research and areas that demand European cooperation like migration and defence, which will be partly funded by cuts to social cohesion and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

"It is also very positive that greater importance is attached to security and defence issues, and the union’s external actions," said Alfano.

EU member states are likely to spend up to two years or more debating the long-term budget plan.