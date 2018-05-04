Italy eyes stronger trade, security ties with Dominican Republic

Italy is eager to boost cooperation with the Dominican Republic, especially in the energy and water sectors, as well to strengthen security ties with the Central American nation, foreign minister Angelino Alfano said on Friday.

"In this connection, we are very interested in promoting stronger cooperation in the economic field – especially in the energy and water sectors – and in security and the fight against organised crime,” Alfano said after meeting his Dominican counterpart Miguel Octavio Vargas Maldonado.

"Relations between Italy and the Dominican Republic are historically strong and are based on fruitful political dialogue," Alfano stated.

Alfano said he had a "very constructive and fruitful" meeting at the Italian-Latin America Institute with Vargas Maldonado during ministerial meeting on education at the Italy-SICA forum, which is currently chaired by the Dominican Republic.

Italy is an extrarregional observer of SICA, the Central American Integration System.