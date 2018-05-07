Caretaker government and fresh elections says Mattarella

Photo: AFP

Lawmakers must accept a caretaker government that will administer a revote, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella said on Monday after his last-ditch talks with political leaders failed to broker a deal on a viable government.

The cabinet of centre-left premier Paolo Gentiloni cannot continue in office "as it represents a parliamentary majority that no longer exists," , Mattarella stated.

"I belive it is better to move towards fresh elections under a caretaker government," he said.

Mattarella ruled out a snap vote in June, saying there was not enough time to organise one. But he did not rule out July polls, which the leaders of Italy's populist Five-Star Movement and the far-right League party are now urging.

"An election could be held at the height of summer, but until now this has been avoided as it is a difficult time for Italians to vote, but a date could be set in the autumn," Mattarella stated.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini said on Monday a new national ballot should be held on 8 July - a demand that one of the centre-left Democratic Party's founders, lawmaker Ettore Rosato, slammed as "arrogant".

Five Star is the largest party and the League is the dominant party in the centre-right alliance - the biggest parliamentary bloc - after the inconclusive 4 March vote in which populist, rightwing parties made strong gains.

The Democratic Party's centre-left coalition, which has ruled Italy since 2013, came a distant third in the March vote and declined to take the Five-Star Movement into government during previous failed talks.