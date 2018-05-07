Centre-right rejects a stopgap government

The conservative Forza Italia party and its coalition allies oppose a caretaker cabinet and want to try and muster a parliamentary majority, party sources told Adnkronos on Monday after last-ditch talks with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella.

Mattarella on Monday held final talks with the conservative coalition - including Forza Italia, the far-right League party and the rightwing Brothers of Italy party - as well as with the populist Five-Star Movement, the centre-left Democratic Party and other Italian parties.

Luigi Di Maio, leader of Five-Star - Italy's largest party since the inconclusive 4 March national vote - has demanded fresh elections be held in July if Mattarella fails to broker an agreement to form a viable government.

Mattarella is seeking to end two months of increasingly fractious political deadlock amid a web of apparently irreconcilable political demands after the March vote led to a hung parliament and several earlier rounds of talks collapsed.

If Monday's talks are unsuccessful, Mattarella is expected to propose a transitional government most likely led by a non-political figure. Such an executive would be tasked with approving the 2019 budget before new elections are held, probably in the autumn, according to analysts.

If Italian lawmakers spurn such a stopgap government, a revote looms in the coming months.