Gentiloni, Merkel discuss US-EU trade, Iranian nuclear deal with

Pubblicato il: 07/05/2018 19:56
In a phonecall on Monday, Italy's premier Paolo Gentiloni and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed trade relations between the United States and the European Union in the wake of US president Donald Trump's recently introduced tariffs, as well as the landmark 2015 Iranian nuclear accord, which Trump has threatened to withdraw from.
