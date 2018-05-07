Mattarella holds last-ditch talks on a government

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Monday began a final round of talks with party leaders aimed at forming a coalition government after the inconclusive 4 March national election led to political deadlock.

Mattarella was to meet the populist Five-Star Movement - Italy's largest party - at 10. Meetings were due to follow with the centre-right coalition - the biggest parliamentary bloc - then the centre-left Democratic Party, the more leftwing Free and Equal party and other smaller parties.

The head of state was due to wrap up Monday's consultations with a meeting with the lower house of parliament speaker Roberto Fico and with Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, according to a schedule published on the presidential palace website.

If Monday's talks fail, Mattarella is expected to propose a transitional government, most likely led by a non-political figure. Such an executive would be tasked with approving the 2019 budget before new elections are held, probably in the autumn, according to analysts.

Successive rounds of talks held by Mattarella, Fico and Casellati with Italy's main political forces since the March poll collapsed amid increasingly fractious stalemate and a mesh of seemingly irreconcilable demands.