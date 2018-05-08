Italy's Senate speaker meets Estonian counterpart

Photo: AFP

Italy's Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on Tuesday received the speaker of Estonia's parliament Eiki Nestor at Palazzo Giustiniani in Rome, the Senate said in a statement.

Alberti Casellati's meeting with Nestor came after a meeting of European Union parliament speakers in Tallin on 23-24 April, chaired by Nestor, according to the Senate statement.

Palazzo Giustiniani is Alberti Casellati's official residence.