Italy's Senate speaker meets Estonian counterpart
POLITICS
Photo: AFP
Pubblicato il: 08/05/2018 19:26
Italy's Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on Tuesday received the speaker of Estonia's parliament Eiki Nestor at Palazzo Giustiniani in Rome, the Senate said in a statement.
Alberti Casellati's meeting with Nestor came after a meeting of European Union parliament speakers in Tallin on 23-24 April, chaired by Nestor, according to the Senate statement.
Palazzo Giustiniani is Alberti Casellati's official residence.
Commenti
