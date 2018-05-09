Eni finishes ramp-up of Angola offshore field

Italy's energy giant Eni said on Wednesday that it has completed the ramp-up of the Ochigufu field, located in Angola’s deep offshore, further strengthening its role as one of the leading players in Africa's oil and gas industry.

The field has now reached the production plateau of 24,000 barrels per day (bpd), less than two months from start-up, Eni said.

Eni and state-owned Sonangol began oil production from the Ochigufu field in March.

Ochigufu, located some 150 km from Soyo and 380 km from Luanda, is connected to the Sangos production system and from there to the FPSO N’Goma, in the West Hub of Block 15/06 where Eni discovered over 3 billion barrels of oil in place and 850 million barrels of reserves.

The next start-ups in Block 15/06 this year will be the UM8 reservoir in the East Hub and the Subsea Boosting System for the Mpungi field, while the Vandumbu field, in the West Hub, will start production in early 2019, Eni said.

These start-ups will add further 30,000 barrels of oil to the overall production from Block 15/06, which in 2019 is expected to exceed 170,000 b/d, Eni stated.

Eni has been present in Angola since 1980 through its subsidiary Eni Angola. The company's equity production amounts to 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.