'Contract' for coalition govt being drafted says populist leader

Luigi Di Maio (L) and Matteo Salvini (R)

The populist Five-Star Movement and the far-right League party will on Thursday draft a German-style contract for a coalition government, Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said, while admitting "incompatibilities" in their respective programmes.

"This afternoon we will sit down with the League for as long as it takes write a contract of government," Di Maio said.

"The model is the German one," Di Maio added after he and Salvini earlier announced "significant progress" on forming a government after they held a meeting at the Italian parliament.

"Matteo Salvini and I agreed we must first deal with content and discuss cabinet line-ups afterwards," Di Maio said.

But there were "some incompatibilities" between Five Star and the League's programmes, Di Maio stated.

Di Maio heads Italy's largest party and Salvini leads the biggest political bloc after the inconclusive 4 March national election led to a hung parliament.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday gave Di Maio and Salvini a further day of last-ditch talks on a tie-up after two months of political deadlock and several rounds of negotiations with political leaders foundered amid a mesh of seemingly irreconcilable demands.

If Di Maio and Salvini fail to agree on a coalition on Thursday Mattarella will be forced to appoint a caretaker government to oversee a revote.