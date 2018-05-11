Big steps forward in government talks says populist leader

The populist Five-Star Movement and the far-right League party have made "strides" in talks on a tie-up and their positions have converged on a basic income, a flat tax, reversing hikes to the retirement age, migrant trafficking and conflict of interest, Five-Star's leader Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

"We are making notable steps forward with the government programme, we are finding broad agreement on a minimum income, a flat tax, (scrapping) the (2011) Fornero (pension) law, the issue of fighting the business of immigration, and on conflict of interest," Di Maio told reporters at the Italian parliament.

The Five-Star-League negotiations on the programme for a coalition "government of change" will continue Saturday in the northern Italian city of Milan, Di Maio said after meeting Salvini.

"Let's hope we reach a deal as soon as possible otherwise we head back to the polls," he stated.

"We haven't discussed names," Di Maio said, referring to the head of a Five-Star-League government. "First we hammer out a programme."

Di Maio and Salvini are said to be seeking a "third person" as premier - a role coveted by both political leaders.

Five-Star is the biggest party and the centre-right alliance is the biggest parliamentary bloc since Italy's inconclusive 4 March election in which populist and rightwing parties made strong gains.

Di Maio and Salvini have asked Italy's president Sergio Mattarella to give them until Sunday to form a government. If the last-ditch talks fail, Mattarella will appoint a caretaker cabinet to oversee a re-vote.

Several previous rounds of talks with political leaders since the March ballot collapsed amid a mesh of seemingly irreconcilable demands.

The main obstacle to a Five-Star-League tie-up was removed earlier this week when Salvini's veteran ally Silvio Berlusconi, the scandal-dogged media mogul who heads the conservative Forza Italia party and who has a tax fraud conviction and is on trial for bribery - stepped aside.

Di Maio had demanded that Salvini ditch Berlusconi. The Forza Italia leader has said lawmakers will not vote confidence in a Five-Star-League government but may back some of its legislation.