No stumbling-blocks with League says Five-Star

There are no obstacles between the populist Five-Star Movement and the far-right League party in their ongoing talks on forming a coalition government, Five-Star leader Luigi di Maio told reporters on Friday.

"Yesterday('s negotiations) went very well and I have no reason to think that they won't continue to do so tomorrow," Di Maio said.

He and League and centre-right alliance leader Matteo Salvini are both "reasonable" people, Di Maio stated.

"If you ask me if there are any obstacles, I tell you there are not," he said.

Di Maio and Salvini on Wednesday asked Italy's president Sergio Mattarella for an extra 24 hours to hold last-ditch talks on a tie-up, which Mattarella granted.

They have since asked and received a further four days from Mattarella try and agree a programme of government and to name a premier.

Five-Star is the biggest party and the centre-right alliance is the biggest parliamentary bloc since Italy's inconclusive 4 March national election in which populist and rightwing parties made strong gains.

If the current talks between Di Maio and Salvini fail, Mattarella will appoint a caretaker government to oversee a re-vote.

Several previous rounds of talks with political leaders since the March election collapsed amid a mesh of seemingly irreconcilable demands.